Two Killed, Six Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed while another six sustained injuries in a collision between a speeding car and motorcycle-rickshaw near Head Muhammadwala at Chenab bridge on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a family was on the way to Head Muhammadwala on a motorcycle-rickshaw when a speeding car collided with it at Chenab bridge.

Resultantly, Sakina Bibi and Manzoor Hussain died at the spot while six others including Sofia, Gulzaran Bibi, Sonia, Samina, Alishba and Waseem sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

