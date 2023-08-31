Open Menu

Two Killed, Six Injured In Road Mishap

Published August 31, 2023

At least two people were killed and six others injured when a Suzuki Highroof and truck collided near Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed and six others injured when a Suzuki Highroof and truck collided near Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) Havelian.

According to police sources, the accident occurred on the outskirts of Havelian owing to a brake failure of a Suzuki Highroof vehicle. The aftermath of the collision left two people dead and six critical injured including women who were also caught up in the unfortunate incident.

The injured were identified as Omer, Fatima, Saman and Usama.

Unfortunately, the deceased includes Haneefa Bibi and a young man Osman, all injured and dead belonged to the same family and were residents of Kuchari Road Abbottabad.

Responding promptly to the call, a rescue medical team reached the accident site and shifted the injured and the deceased to Type D Hospital Havelian.

Later, due to the deteriorating condition of one of the injured, doctors referred him to Ayub Medical Complex for treatment.

