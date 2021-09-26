Two killed, six injured in road mishap at Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Two women killed while six persons sustained injuries in a road mishap occurred at Nowshera-Mardan Road, said Rescue1122 spokesperson.

He said the ill-fated rickshaw that was en route was hit by a speedy car near Risalpur Railway Crossing on Nowshera-Mardan Road, killing two persons on the spot and leaving six injured.

The rescue recovery vehicles alongwith an ambulance rushed to the site and provided assistance to injured victims.The rescue teams also shifted dead and injured to a hospital.

The killed included Bibi Umer and Taj Bibi while Names of six injured were not yet ascertained.