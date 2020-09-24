Two killed, six injured in separate incidents

At least two persons were killed while six others injured in separate incidents of violence occurred here Thursday, police confirmed

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed while six others injured in separate incidents of violence occurred here Thursday, police confirmed.

According to a report lodged in Police Station Topi, the accused allegedly killed the deceased Abdur Rauf. The reason behind the killing was an old rivalry. Taking prompt action, the police team of Kalabat Chowki raided a house and arrested an alleged killer identified as Hakeem Khan and his accomplice Rustam.

Meanwhile a speedy excavator trolley hit a pedestrian Amjad in the jurisdiction of Zaida Police Station.

The deceased died on the spot while the driver of a trolley managed to escape from the scene.

Separate reports of Rescue-1122 stated that a rickshaw and mazda vehicle collided with each other on Gadoon Road injuring the rickshaw's driver Shahab.

Similarly, a boy received critical injuries during collision of a bike and a speedy rickshaw near Adena Stop on Mardan Road while a woman along with a child also injured in an accident occurred at Charbagh area.

The cases have been registered in the relevant police stations and further investigations were underway.