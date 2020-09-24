UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Six Injured In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:06 PM

Two killed, six injured in separate incidents

At least two persons were killed while six others injured in separate incidents of violence occurred here Thursday, police confirmed

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed while six others injured in separate incidents of violence occurred here Thursday, police confirmed.

According to a report lodged in Police Station Topi, the accused allegedly killed the deceased Abdur Rauf. The reason behind the killing was an old rivalry. Taking prompt action, the police team of Kalabat Chowki raided a house and arrested an alleged killer identified as Hakeem Khan and his accomplice Rustam.

Meanwhile a speedy excavator trolley hit a pedestrian Amjad in the jurisdiction of Zaida Police Station.

The deceased died on the spot while the driver of a trolley managed to escape from the scene.

Separate reports of Rescue-1122 stated that a rickshaw and mazda vehicle collided with each other on Gadoon Road injuring the rickshaw's driver Shahab.

Similarly, a boy received critical injuries during collision of a bike and a speedy rickshaw near Adena Stop on Mardan Road while a woman along with a child also injured in an accident occurred at Charbagh area.

The cases have been registered in the relevant police stations and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Police Station Driver Road Vehicle Died Mardan Topi Charbagh Women From Mazda

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s Decree on equal wages for wom ..

23 minutes ago

Ambassador of Kazakhstan opens &#039;Abai&#039; Cu ..

38 minutes ago

SUZUKI AGS – SHIFT EASY

47 minutes ago

KP Govt concentrating on development of backward a ..

2 minutes ago

Thieves steal John Paul II relic from Italian chur ..

2 minutes ago

Eight women held for looting houses in guise of ma ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.