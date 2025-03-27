Two killed, six injured in Shangla road accident

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in a Jeep accident that occurred near Kotay area of Shangla district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven Jeep was crossing the Kotay area of Shangla district when suddenly, it plunged into a deep ditch.

As a result, two persons died on the spot. The six other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.