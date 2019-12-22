Two killed, six injured on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::Two people were killed while six others sustained injuries in a road accident due to fog near here on Sunday.

According to the Rescue 1122, two cars collided with each other near Head Muhammad Wala in which two people died on the spot while six others got injured.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Nishtar Hospital.