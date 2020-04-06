UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed Suspects Tests Corona Negative In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:06 PM

Two killed suspects tests corona negative in Faisalabad

Corona test result of two suspects who died in General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad is negative

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) : Corona test result of two suspects who died in General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad is negative.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that samples of two corona suspects including 32-year-old Muhammad Arshad, resident of chak 78-JB and 40-year-old Azeem, resident of chak 627-GB were sent to laboratory for test, while these suspects were shifted to General Hospital Faisalabad.

However, during treatment these patients died while their lab reports were awaiting. The bodies of these suspects were laid to rest by Rescue workers under tight Corona SOPs.

The victims lab reports were received late Sunday which declared corona virus in the ill-fated suspects negative.

He further said that hospital administration sent samples of 72 suspects to laboratory for corona test and reported 67 negative,two positive,while three reports were still awaiting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Sunday

Recent Stories

China's men's football team ends quarantine after ..

2 minutes ago

Mexican President Announces Pay Cuts of Top Govern ..

3 minutes ago

Edhi provides free treatment to 7983 patients

3 minutes ago

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance (ADCF) Asim ..

3 minutes ago

Japan offers assistance, expertise to Pakistan

3 minutes ago

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) promotes innovati ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.