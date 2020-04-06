Two killed suspects tests corona negative in Faisalabad

Corona test result of two suspects who died in General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad is negative

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) : Corona test result of two suspects who died in General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad is negative.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that samples of two corona suspects including 32-year-old Muhammad Arshad, resident of chak 78-JB and 40-year-old Azeem, resident of chak 627-GB were sent to laboratory for test, while these suspects were shifted to General Hospital Faisalabad.

However, during treatment these patients died while their lab reports were awaiting. The bodies of these suspects were laid to rest by Rescue workers under tight Corona SOPs.

The victims lab reports were received late Sunday which declared corona virus in the ill-fated suspects negative.

He further said that hospital administration sent samples of 72 suspects to laboratory for corona test and reported 67 negative,two positive,while three reports were still awaiting.