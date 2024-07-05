Two killed, ten injured in accident near Kallar Kahar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Two passengers were killed and ten others sustained serious injuries in a collision between four vehicles near Kallar Kahar

in Chakwal on Friday.

According to a private news channel, the driver lost control of a vehicle near Kallar Kahar Motorway while taking a sharp turn and overturned, resulting in a collision between four vehicles.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted dead bodies and injured to the hospital with the help of motorway police.