Two Killed, Ten Injured In Accident Near Kallar Kahar

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Two killed, ten injured in accident near Kallar Kahar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Two passengers were killed and ten others sustained serious injuries in a collision between four vehicles near Kallar Kahar

in Chakwal on Friday.

According to a private news channel, the driver lost control of a vehicle near Kallar Kahar Motorway while taking a sharp turn and overturned, resulting in a collision between four vehicles.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted dead bodies and injured to the hospital with the help of motorway police.

