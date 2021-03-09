Two killed, ten injured in armed clash

Two persons were killed while ten others sustained injuries in a clash between farmers and security guards of a private housing scheme here on Tuesday

GUJRANWALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Two persons were killed while ten others sustained injuries in a clash between farmers and security guards of a private housing scheme here on Tuesday.

According to police, farmers of Atawa locality were protesting against the owners of a private housing scheme for not paying compensation of their lands when led to an armed clash.

During the clash, security guards of the housing society used batons and opened fire at the protesters.

As a result of which two persons were killed while ten others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to a hospital where one of them was stated to be critical.

Later, the protesters blocked the GT Road by putting bodies of victims.

On information, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot to control the situation.

Police have arrested the society owners- Ahmed Ojla and Waqas Ojla.

Further investigation was underway.