Two killed, ten injured in Gilgit car accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) At least two killed and several others sustained serious injuries as their cars collided with each other in Gilgit, a tv channel and police reported on Sunday.

According to details, two cars coming from opposite direction collided with each other and plunged into a canal, resulted in killing of two passengers on the spot including one child.

More than ten also injured in the same incident.

The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.