Two Killed, Ten Injured In Gilgit Car Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) At least two killed and several others sustained serious injuries as their cars collided with each other in Gilgit, a tv channel and police reported on Sunday.
According to details, two cars coming from opposite direction collided with each other and plunged into a canal, resulted in killing of two passengers on the spot including one child.
More than ten also injured in the same incident.
The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight arrested for liquor supply, illegal arms possession2 seconds ago
-
City experiences hot, humid weather14 seconds ago
-
First Early Childhood Education Centre ready for inauguration10 minutes ago
-
AIG inaugurates ANPR CCTV Command Centre in Korangi Industrial area10 minutes ago
-
Over 6.1 kg drugs recovered, 07 apprehended50 minutes ago
-
Injured traffic warden passes away50 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police reunite missing elderly woman with family50 minutes ago
-
Zhob-Dhanasar section of N- 50 reopened for traffic50 minutes ago
-
Four children drowned in Tarbela Dam, Siran River1 hour ago
-
Governor KP urges for pivotal role of parliamentary democracy1 hour ago
-
Dolphin, PRU issue weekly performance report1 hour ago
-
Health minister discusses Nursing Sector Agreement with US delegation1 hour ago