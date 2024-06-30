Open Menu

Two Killed, Ten Injured In Gilgit Car Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Two killed, ten injured in Gilgit car accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) At least two killed and several others sustained serious injuries as their cars collided with each other in Gilgit, a tv channel and police reported on Sunday.

According to details, two cars coming from opposite direction collided with each other and plunged into a canal, resulted in killing of two passengers on the spot including one child.

More than ten also injured in the same incident.

The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Gilgit Baltistan Same SITE Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

12 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

21 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

21 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

22 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

22 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

22 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

22 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

22 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

22 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

22 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan