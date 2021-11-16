Two killed, ten students injured in train collision near Siryanwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Two students were killed and ten others were injured when a school van collided with a train near Siryanwala Sheikhpura on Tuesday morning.

According to rescue sources, two students died on the spot while ten injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Sheikhpura, a private news channel reported.

The train was traveling from Shorkot to Lahore when it collided with a student van. Immediately after the incident, locals gathered around the train and stopped the train in protest against the negligence of the administration.