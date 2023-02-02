UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Three Hurt In Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Two killed, three hurt in firing incident

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed while three others sustained injuries in firing by unknown outlaws in the limits of the Sahoka police station.

According to details, Niaz Ahmad Joiya along with his brother Riaz Ahmad and cousin Muhammad Riaz was sitting in a ceremony at native town 309/EB when suddenly armed men in a car opened fire at them, killing the son of local landlord Muhammad Farooq.

While Niaz Joiya and others sustained serious injuries. The injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital where Niaz Joiya succumbed to injuries. The cause of firing couldn't be cleared yet.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Station Car

Recent Stories

Zameen.com launches Construction Cost Calculator t ..

Zameen.com launches Construction Cost Calculator tool for the masses

10 minutes ago
 KSRelief launches 3rd phase of distribution of non ..

KSRelief launches 3rd phase of distribution of nonfood items among flood victims

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim G ..

Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim Govt to address challenge of te ..

57 minutes ago
 EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, ..

EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, from 2023-2024 academic year: ..

1 hour ago
 Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance ..

Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings

1 hour ago
 PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy pot ..

PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy potential of country

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.