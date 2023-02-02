Two killed, three hurt in firing incident

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed while three others sustained injuries in firing by unknown outlaws in the limits of the Sahoka police station.

According to details, Niaz Ahmad Joiya along with his brother Riaz Ahmad and cousin Muhammad Riaz was sitting in a ceremony at native town 309/EB when suddenly armed men in a car opened fire at them, killing the son of local landlord Muhammad Farooq.

While Niaz Joiya and others sustained serious injuries. The injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital where Niaz Joiya succumbed to injuries. The cause of firing couldn't be cleared yet.