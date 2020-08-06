Two killed, three injure in Sibi firing

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons on Thursday were killed and three other sustained injuries in a clash between two groups at Sultan Goth area of Sibi district.

According to police, two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapons against each other at Sultan Goth.

As a result, two of them namely Abdul Ghaffar and Noor Zaman died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds while three others including Salahuddin, Munir Ahmed, and Zulfiqar sustained injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital where the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The reason for the clash could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.