Two killed three injured as car plunges into canal in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Two people were killed while three others injured in an accident in Phularwan police limits on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Rizwan resident of Mandi Bahuddin along with his four companions including Fayaz Ijaz, Muhammad Akbar, Shehar Yar and Waseem were moving on a car from Mandi Bahauddin to Sargodha.

Uncontrolled vehicle fell into canal Lower Jhelum near village Chakian at Gujrat road, as a result Rizwan and Fayaz Ijaz died of drowning into the canal while three others including Muhammad Akbar, Shehyar and Waseem injured.

Rescue 1122 recovered the body of Rizwan and injured, shifted them to DHQ hospital Sargodha