UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed Three Injured As Car Plunges Into Canal In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:27 PM

Two killed three injured as car plunges into canal in Sargodha

Two people were killed while three others injured in an accident in Phularwan police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Two people were killed while three others injured in an accident in Phularwan police limits on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Rizwan resident of Mandi Bahuddin along with his four companions including Fayaz Ijaz, Muhammad Akbar, Shehar Yar and Waseem were moving on a car from Mandi Bahauddin to Sargodha.

Uncontrolled vehicle fell into canal Lower Jhelum near village Chakian at Gujrat road, as a result Rizwan and Fayaz Ijaz died of drowning into the canal while three others including Muhammad Akbar, Shehyar and Waseem injured.

Rescue 1122 recovered the body of Rizwan and injured, shifted them to DHQ hospital Sargodha

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Vehicle Car Died Gujrat Sargodha Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with establishment of US ..

2 minutes ago

Dengue and its prevention through PITB Dengue acti ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Initiates Large Scale Spring Tree Pl ..

14 minutes ago

Attack on Nawaz  Sharif’s personal physician: S ..

19 minutes ago

German tourist tests positive for virus in norther ..

7 minutes ago

Two Guinea protest figures in custody: lawyer

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.