Two Killed, Three Injured As Roof Caves In
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) A roof collapse incident in a nearby village, left two dead on the spot and injuries
to two others, in the jurisdiction of Cantonment police station here on Sunday.
Rescue-1122 district emergency officer Mazhar Shah said the incident took place
in Chak No 78/N-B where the roof of a dilapidated house caved in, as a result
of which five members of a family buried under the rubble.
Two victims identified
as Muhammad Yousaf (45) and Dilshad (33) died on the spot while Dildar (38),
Allah Rakha (43) and Saleem (48) received multiple injuries.
Rescuers reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Faisal Masood
Teaching Hospital Sargodha for necessary legal formalities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Plan finalized to extend stray dogs neutering program to districts level in KP1 second ago
-
MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since inception7 seconds ago
-
Goat farming a speedy way to alleviate poverty in rural south Punjab: Livestock experts11 seconds ago
-
Quetta Admin, Irrigation department to remove encroachments on Nullahs16 seconds ago
-
Zoology Congress to kick off on April 23 in UAJK22 seconds ago
-
Mirwaiz grieved over demise of several personalities in IIOJK10 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO visit polling stations to examine polling process30 minutes ago
-
QAU alumni demands to declare university as Flagship Institution30 minutes ago
-
Six injured in road accident40 minutes ago
-
MDA removes encroachments in busy areas of city40 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in wall collapse50 minutes ago
-
Meeting regarding expediting Cotton crop production held1 hour ago