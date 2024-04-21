Two killed, three injured as roof caves in

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) A roof collapse incident in a nearby village, left two dead on the spot and injuries

to two others, in the jurisdiction of Cantonment police station here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 district emergency officer Mazhar Shah said the incident took place

in Chak No 78/N-B where the roof of a dilapidated house caved in, as a result

of which five members of a family buried under the rubble.

Two victims identified

as Muhammad Yousaf (45) and Dilshad (33) died on the spot while Dildar (38),

Allah Rakha (43) and Saleem (48) received multiple injuries.

Rescuers reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Faisal Masood

Teaching Hospital Sargodha for necessary legal formalities.