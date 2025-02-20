Open Menu

Two Killed, Three Injured In A Road Accident In Fatehjhang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 11:02 PM

A collision between a car and truck on the Hakla-DI Khan motorway (M-14) near Fatehjang on Thursday has resulted in the loss of two women's lives, with three others injured

According to Motorway Police spokesperson, the deceased and injured individuals belonged to the same family.

The ill-fated family was traveling from Pindigheb to Islamabad when the car driver lost control due to over speeding, colliding with a truck resulting in the instant deaths of two women on board.

The dead bodies and injured shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital and unfortunately the injured persons condition is critical.

Fatehjang police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. The authorities will likely examine factors contributing to the collision, including the role of over speeding and potential safety measures that could have prevented the tragedy.

