Two killed, three injured in Abbottabad firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Two killed and three injured in firing incident that took place near Sheikh-ul-Bandi area of Abbottabad district on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, a woman and her daughter were found dead after firing in the area of Sheikh-ul-Bandi, while the three children were also injured in the same incident.

A police team rushed to the site after receiving information of firing and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

As per initial reports, the husband of ill-fated woman had tried to kill whole family over family dispute. However, the police are investigating the matter.