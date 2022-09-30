UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Three Injured In Abbottabad Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Two killed, three injured in Abbottabad firing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Two killed and three injured in firing incident that took place near Sheikh-ul-Bandi area of Abbottabad district on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, a woman and her daughter were found dead after firing in the area of Sheikh-ul-Bandi, while the three children were also injured in the same incident.

A police team rushed to the site after receiving information of firing and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

As per initial reports, the husband of ill-fated woman had tried to kill whole family over family dispute. However, the police are investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Abbottabad Same SITE Women Family

Recent Stories

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about flood ..

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

14 minutes ago
 Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

19 minutes ago
 Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBB ..

Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

19 minutes ago
 Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

51 minutes ago
 Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 othe ..

Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 others in murder case

52 minutes ago
 Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage A ..

Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage Against Nord Stream - Kremlin

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.