Two Killed, Three Injured In Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Two killed, three injured in accident

DADU, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Moro Road an area located near Dadu district of Sindh province, Rescue sources reported on Sunday.

According to details, a rashly driven car hit the two motorcyclists near Moro Road, as a result two persons died on the spot. The injured were shifted to hospital.

Police have started further investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

