Two killed, three injured in accident in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Two people were killed while three others sustained injuries in an accident in Sammundri police limits on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 said on Wednesday that a speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle at Rajana Road Faisalabad Bypass.

As a result, 14-year-old Saira, the daughter of Ashiq and her mother 35-year-old Tahira, the wife of Ashiq, died on the spot, while 10-year-old Humaira, her brother 12-year-old Shehzad and father 40-year-old Ashiq were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri.