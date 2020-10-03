UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Three Injured In Armed Clash

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 05:21 PM

Two killed, three injured in armed clash

Two persons were killed while three others sustained bullet injuries in armed clash between two rival groups in a nearby village on Saturday

CHICHAWATNI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :-:Two persons were killed while three others sustained bullet injuries in armed clash between two rival groups in a nearby village on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened in Chak 108/12-L where two rival groups exchanged fire and as a result of which Waseem (40) and Asif (45) died on the spot while M.

Ali (25), Shahid Iqbal (43) and Asghar Khan (40) sustained bullet injuries.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Chichawatni.

Police are investigating.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Asghar Khan Died Chichawatni

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat shares teaser about her appearance i ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Pacific Fleet Says Not Involved in Kamcha ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan's active participation in UNGA session sh ..

5 minutes ago

No political threat from Nawaz Sharif: Shahbaz Gil ..

9 minutes ago

Masood Khan, Siraj-ul-Haque condemn Indian aggress ..

19 minutes ago

 Afghan Umpire Shinwari’s seven family members ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.