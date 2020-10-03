Two killed, three injured in armed clash

Two persons were killed while three others sustained bullet injuries in armed clash between two rival groups in a nearby village on Saturday

CHICHAWATNI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :-:Two persons were killed while three others sustained bullet injuries in armed clash between two rival groups in a nearby village on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened in Chak 108/12-L where two rival groups exchanged fire and as a result of which Waseem (40) and Asif (45) died on the spot while M.

Ali (25), Shahid Iqbal (43) and Asghar Khan (40) sustained bullet injuries.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Chichawatni.

Police are investigating.