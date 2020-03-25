Two killed, three injured in armed clash

Two persons of a family were shot dead while three others sustained serious injuries in an exchange of firing between families of two brothers over possession of a fish farm in the area of Dera Sohlan (Sooianwala).

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Two persons of a family were shot dead while three others sustained serious injuries in an exchange of firing between families of two brothers over possession of a fish farm in the area of Dera Sohlan (Sooianwala).

According to police source, Zulfiqar Sohal and his brother Akhtar Ali Sohal had a longstanding dispute over the possession of fish farm.

Following altercation between them over the issue, the both brothers and their sons opened firing at each other.

As a result, Akhtar Ali and his nephew Waqas son of Zulfiqar were killed on the spot while Zulfiqar and his two sons Waqar and Khawar were seriously injured.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital from where Zulfiqar was referred to Lahore due to his critical condition.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.