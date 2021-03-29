Two killed, three injured in Badhaber Jirga firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and three others injured when an armed clash occurred between two groups during a Jirga held in Badhaber area, on the outskirts of Peshawar on Monday.

Police said two groups were holding a Jirga at Badhaber when both resorted to firing at each other over an issue.

As result of the firing two people from both the groups were killed on the scene while three others sustained bullet wounds.

The dead and injured were shifted to hospital where condition of the two injured was stated to be critical. Badhaber police have registered a case and started investigation.