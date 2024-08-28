Two Killed, Three Injured In Bahawalnagar Roof Collapse Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 11:05 PM
Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred near Chak Sukha
Nand area of Bahawalnagar, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to details, two persons were killed when the roof of their house fell on them. The three other persons living
in the same residence were also injured in the incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
