Two killed, three injured in Bajaur road mishaps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and three others injured in two separate road mishaps in Bajaur district on Monday.

A Police spokesman said,the first incident took place in Raghgan area of Khar tehsil where two motorcycles collided near a police check post.

Two motorcyclists identified as Maaz Khan (20) and Rizwan were killed in the mishap while seriously injured Rizwan was shifted to Khar Hospital by the Rescue 1122.

The second incident took place near Civil Colony Khar where two youth were injured when their motorcycle skidded off the road due to over speeding.

The injured identified as Aslat Khan and Hayan Khan were shifted to DHQ Khar where their condition was out of danger.