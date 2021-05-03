UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Three Injured In Bajaur Road Mishaps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:23 PM

Two killed, three injured in Bajaur road mishaps

At least two people were killed and three others injured in two separate road mishaps in Bajaur district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and three others injured in two separate road mishaps in Bajaur district on Monday.

A Police spokesman said,the first incident took place in Raghgan area of Khar tehsil where two motorcycles collided near a police check post.

Two motorcyclists identified as Maaz Khan (20) and Rizwan were killed in the mishap while seriously injured Rizwan was shifted to Khar Hospital by the Rescue 1122.

The second incident took place near Civil Colony Khar where two youth were injured when their motorcycle skidded off the road due to over speeding.

The injured identified as Aslat Khan and Hayan Khan were shifted to DHQ Khar where their condition was out of danger.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Rescue 1122 Post

Recent Stories

Slovenia journalists call for donations to fund ne ..

7 seconds ago

EU drug agency starts Covid jab evaluation for 12 ..

9 seconds ago

Commissioner directs legal action against SOPs vio ..

10 seconds ago

German man on trial for car attack on carnival

12 seconds ago

BFA seals shops over selling of expired, substanda ..

14 seconds ago

Delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber calls on Commissi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.