Two killed, three injured in clash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :At least two persons were killed and three others sustained bullets injuries in clash over a tractor in Gambar, District Bannu on Sunday.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Saddar police.

Two groups came head to head when one group parked a tractor in the middle of the road. The other group told them to move it and a fight broke out.

One group comprised of a man and his wife. The bodies and injured people were taken to the DHQ Hospital Bannu.