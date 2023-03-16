Two killed, three injured in dumper-car collusion

UrduPoint.com

At least two persons were killed and three others injured when a speedy dumper collided with a car on Fatehjang- Rawalpindi road near Hattar check post on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :At least two persons were killed and three others injured when a speedy dumper collided with a car on Fatehjang- Rawalpindi road near Hattar check post on Thursday.

Police and rescue 1122 sources said that a man along with his family was travelling towards his native town when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed over them.

As a result, Ghulam Fareed and his wife Imtiaz Bibi were killed on the spot while his two daughters 16-year-old Areeba Fareed, 9-year-old Areesha Fareed and 65 years old mother-in-law Anwar Bibi were injured.

Rescue 1122 officials after two hours of hectic efforts retrieved the bodies of the ill-fated couple after cutting the body of the car. Later bodies and injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Fatehjang as the driver of the dumper managed to escape from the scene.

