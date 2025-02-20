Two Killed, Three Injured In Fateh Jang Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 07:03 PM
Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Fateh Jang
FATEH JANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Fateh Jang
area of Taxila district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.
According to details, a rashly driven truck hit the car crossing the Fateh Jang area of Taxila district. As a result of accident, two women died on the spot, while three other persons were also injured in the same incident.
Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police also reached the spot and started investigation.
