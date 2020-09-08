Two killed, three injured in firing incident in Rawalpindi

Two persons were killed while three others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Mari Jabar area of Rawat, Dhoke Saedan, Rawalpindi district, police confirmed on Tuesday night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while three others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Mari Jabar area of Rawat, Dhoke Saedan, Rawalpindi district, police confirmed on Tuesday night.

According to details, unknown assailants riding on two wheelers, opened firing near Mari Jabar area. As a result, two persons died on the spot.

The three other persons standing over there were also injured in the same incident. The police have cordoned off the area to collect evidence from the site of crime.

Further investigations were underway.