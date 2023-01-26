Two killed, three injured in gas explosion

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :At least two children of a family were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a gas explosion in Taxila, near Paracha House.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, an explosion occurred due to gas leakage in the house, adding that fire engulfed the entire house in seconds.

As a result, two children namely Sudais (4) and Owais (5) died of burns while three other family members including a mother, a child and their grandfather were severely injured.

He said, "both the deceased were completely burnt and could not sustain the injuries and eventually died." Immediately, Rescue 1122 rushed to the site to rescue the inhabitants.

Rescue 1122 teams doused the flames and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals where the injured were said to be in critical condition.