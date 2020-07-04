UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Three Injured In Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 01:08 AM

Two killed, three injured in incidents

Two people were shot dead while three others seriously injured in different places on Friday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):Two people were shot dead while three others seriously injured in different places on Friday.

According to the police, trader Ali Nawaz Khokhar was on way to Faisalabad in his car when unidentified bandits intercepted him and attempted to snatch cash but, on his resistance, the accused shot him dead.

Meanwhile, an employee of the National Bank of Pakistan, Asghar Ali, was seriously tortured by two bandits as he was on way to Kaleke. The accused also took away Rs 11,000 and a cell phone.

A landlord in Kassoki village was shot dead by his rivals when both groups of Saeed Anwar alias Pannu and Amanat clashed due to a dispute over distribution of irrigational water.

They opened firing on each other as a result of which Pannu was killed on-the-spot while Amanat and other were seriously injured.

Separately, Zeeshan was seriously injured when accused Attiq Ahmad and others opened firing on him over a dispute of a plot.

