Two Killed, Three Injured In Karachi Cylinder Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:26 PM

Two killed, three injured in Karachi cylinder blast

Two people, including a 12-year-old boy were killed while other three got serious injuries after a powerful cylinder blast in Karachi's Sohrab Goth area on Friday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Two people, including a 12-year-old boy were killed while other three got serious injuries after a powerful cylinder blast in Karachi's Sohrab Goth area on Friday.

As per details, rescue sources said that the cylinder carried by a balloon vendor on a bike-rickshaw exploded in Junejo Town.

Consequently, the man and the minor boy died on the spot while three others sustained injured, private channels reported.

Rescue teams and police reached the site immediately after the informed and shifted injured people to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

