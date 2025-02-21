Open Menu

Two Killed, Three Injured In Karachi Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Two killed, three injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Super Highway

Link Road area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven car hit the motorcyclist crossing the Super Highway Link Road area of Karachi.

As a result of accident, two persons including a child died on the spot. Three other persons including two women were also injured

in the same incident. Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Recent Stories

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic ..

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research

19 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

19 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..

34 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..

34 minutes ago
 UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

2 hours ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

2 hours ago
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

2 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

2 hours ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

2 hours ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan