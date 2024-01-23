Open Menu

Two Killed, Three Injured In Karachi Shooting Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Two killed, three injured in Karachi shooting incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) At least two people were killed while three others sustained bullet injuries on Tuesday when some unknown motorcycle assailants opened indiscriminate fire on a milk and confectionery shop located on Abul Hassan Isphani Road Karachi.

The lethal gunfire claimed the life of a shopkeeper Abdul Bari on the spot, while another individual, Muhammad Ayub, and two more injured were currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, according to a private news channel.

Eyewitnesses from the milk shop, who suffered injuries during the assault, claimed that the assailants were masked and swiftly fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The police recovered a 9mm pistol with 12 bullets from the crime scene, while an investigation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators and determine the motive behind this act of violence.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Fire Police Road Bari From

Recent Stories

Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

2 hours ago
 PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

2 hours ago
 PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East toda ..

PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today

2 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan ..

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

7 hours ago
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

16 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

16 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

16 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

17 hours ago
 Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts dra ..

Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on

17 hours ago
 Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris cou ..

Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan