Two killed, three injured in Khairpur accident

KHAIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Larkana by-pass of Khairpur district, Sindh province, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, two rashly driven motorbikes collided with each other near Larkana by-pass area of Khairpur district.

As a result, two persons died on the spot. while three persons including a woman were injured.

The injured and dead were shifted to nearby hospital.