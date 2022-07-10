Two Killed, Three Injured In Khairpur Accident
Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2022 | 09:40 PM
KHAIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Larkana by-pass of Khairpur district, Sindh province, police reported on Sunday.
According to details, two rashly driven motorbikes collided with each other near Larkana by-pass area of Khairpur district.
As a result, two persons died on the spot. while three persons including a woman were injured.