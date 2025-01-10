Two Killed, Three Injured In Laki Marwat Firing Incident
Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 06:03 PM
LAKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Gundi Chowk area of Laki Marwat district, tv channels quoting police reported on Friday.
According to initial reports, a group of people opened fire during a Jirga that held near Gundi Chowk to
settle land dispute between the two parties. As a result of firing, two persons died on the spot, while three others
sustained injuries in the incident.
The Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
Further investigations are underway.
