Two Killed, Three Injured In Panjgur Firing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 07:57 PM
PANJGUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Gomazin Sabzab area of Panjgur district of Balochistan province, tv channels quoting local administration reported on Thursday.
According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed two persons near Gomazin Sabzab area of Panjgur
district.
Three other persons were also injured in the same firing incident. The dead and injured were shifted to nearby hospital. Those killed in the firing incident identified as Kashif and Arsalan. Local administration have started investigation.
