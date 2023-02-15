UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Two killed, three injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Two people were killed,while three others sustained serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Saddar police station.

Rescue 1122 said here on Wednesday that a speeding car collided with truck coming from opposite side near 76 Adda,Satiana Road.

As a result,two unidentified persons received serious injuries and died on the spot, whereas Rescue 1122 shifted three others injured including Mobeen (34) ro Layyah, Jabar Latif (40) r/o Makkoana and Amir r/o Chak no.9 to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in critical condition.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation for identification of the deceased, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Road Car Died Road Accident Saddar Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

5 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

5 minutes ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

1 hour ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

1 hour ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

1 hour ago
 GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.