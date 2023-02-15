Two killed, three injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Two people were killed,while three others sustained serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Saddar police station.

Rescue 1122 said here on Wednesday that a speeding car collided with truck coming from opposite side near 76 Adda,Satiana Road.

As a result,two unidentified persons received serious injuries and died on the spot, whereas Rescue 1122 shifted three others injured including Mobeen (34) ro Layyah, Jabar Latif (40) r/o Makkoana and Amir r/o Chak no.9 to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in critical condition.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation for identification of the deceased, he added.