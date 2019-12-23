UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:47 PM

Two killed, three injured in road accident in Faisalabad

Two teenage boys were killed,while three others suffered injuries when their speeding car rammed into roadside tree on canal road Sunday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) -:Two teenage boys were killed,while three others suffered injuries when their speeding car rammed into roadside tree on canal road Sunday night.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Monday,five boys were travelling in a car when it turned turtle due to over-speeding and rammed into road side tree near Ghafoor Bashir hospital on canal road.

Consequently, Abu Bakar (17) of Gulberg was killed on the spot,while other four suffered injuries and were shifted to hospital.

The injured Muhammad Ali (18) of Amin town succumbed to his injuries at hospital.The other injured included, Muzamil (17), Sulman(22), and Sumeet (16).

