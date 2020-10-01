Two killed, three injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

At least two persons were killed while three others injured when a loaded pickup skidded of the road and fell into a deep ravine near Bamborait here on Thursday

CHITRAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) ::At least two persons were killed while three others injured when a loaded pickup skidded of the road and fell into a deep ravine near Bamborait here on Thursday.

According to local police, the loaded pickup while en-route to Chitral skidded off the road while negotiating a sharp turn near Bamborait, killing two people and injuring three others.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital in Chitral where condition of one was stated to be critical. The bodies were later handed over to their families.