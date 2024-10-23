Two Killed, Three Injured In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 07:00 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Two people were killed and another three sustained injuries in a collision between two vehicles at Arifwala Road near Village 165/EB on Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122, a family was heading towards Arifwala from Burewala by a car. Upon reaching near Chak 165/EB on Arifwala Road, it collided head on with another car.
Resultantly, two persons namely Muhammad Hanif and Muhammad Abaad Ali died on the spot while three others including 60 years old Hanifan Bibi, 15 years old Aziz and 45 years old Atiya Bibi sustained serious injuries.
Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital. Police also reached the site and started the investigations into the incident.
