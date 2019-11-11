Two killed, three injured in road mishap in Abbottabad

Two persons killed and three others injured on Monday when a passenger jeep plunged into a several hundred feet deep ravine at village Bhangial Balakot

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons killed and three others injured on Monday when a passenger jeep plunged into a several hundred feet deep ravine at village Bhangial Balakot

According to the police sources, a passenger jeep MA-459 while coming back from Bhangial village fell into a deep ravine when the driver lost his control over the jeep, two people died at the spot while three others including a minor critically injured.

Locals and Balakot police have recovered the bodies and rescued the injured those were trapped in the jeep from the several hundred feet deep ravine. In the accident Muhammad Ashraf and wife of Muhammad Ghufran died.

Police handed over the dead bodies to the families and shifted the injured to the Tehsil headquarters hospital Balakot later those were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.