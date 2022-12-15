Two killed, three injured in road mishaps

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Two motorcyclists were killed while another three people sustained injuries during a track-motorcycle collision near Muradabad at Jhang Road on Thursday evening.

Rescue 1122 sources said that initially, they got the information about one death and four injuries in the accident but eyewitnesses confirmed on the spot that two motorcyclists were killed and another three people wounded in the accident.

They informed that heirs of the dead took bodies to home while injured were shifted to DHQ hospital after first aid.