Open Menu

Two Killed, Three Injured In Roof Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Two killed, three injured in roof collapse

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Two people, including a woman and her son, died while three others sustained injuries

as the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed here on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said the incident occurred in Giri Ganj bazaar area of the city.

Five people were trapped under the debris as the roof of a house collapsed.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the scene and conducted a rescue operation.

The injured were shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) where two of them succumbed

to their injuries.

The victims were identified as 45-year-Shabana and her 21-year-old son while the injured were

24-year-old Mah Noor and two others.

Related Topics

Injured Died Victoria Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

22 minutes ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

5 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

17 hours ago
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

17 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

17 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

17 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

17 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

17 hours ago
 IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan