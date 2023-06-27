Open Menu

Two Killed, Three Injured In Roof Collapse Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed while three others injured when the roof of a iron warehouse caved in here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, TR guarder made roof of a iron warehouse collapsed in Manawan Bagh Pully area, resultantly, six people were trapped under the debris.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and started an operation to retrieve the victims.

Two people namely M Zaib, 16 and Saif Ullah, 18, died while Farrukh, 40, Ahmad Nawaz, 40,and Danish, 32, were injured.

The rescue teams shifted the injured to Manawan hospital.

