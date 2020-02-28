Two killed, three injured in roof collapse incident in Attock

At least two members of a family, including a child, died and three others injured as heavy rain caused roof collapse in Pindigheb.The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Robina Bibi and her three-year-old daughter Areqa

The three injured family members were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital where their treatment were under way till the filing of this report.The roof of a mud house collapsed at Nilhad village of Pindigheb Tehsil on Friday morning.According to Rescue 1122 officials, the roof collapsed due to continuous heavy rain.The family members were sleeping in a room of their house when its roof caved in due to heavy rain.

The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for aid.