Two Killed, Three Injured In Separate Incidents Of Violence

Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:00 PM

Two killed, three injured in separate incidents of violence

Two persons were killed while three others received injuries in separate incidents of violence occurred in the provincial metropolis here Tuesday, police confirmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while three others received injuries in separate incidents of violence occurred in the provincial metropolis here Tuesday, police confirmed.

The first incident occurred in Badhbair area when two persons opened indiscriminate firing on their rival namely Khateerullah at his home.

As a result son of the Khateerullah received critical injuries and succumbed to his injuries while shifting to hospital. The reason behind the attack was ascertained to be an old rivalry. The complainant remained safe miraculously while the attackers managed to flee from crime scene.

Similarly, Arshad Ali lodged a report in Regi Police Station stating that he was present with his brothers in Shena Village of Shahi Payan when two armed men opened fire on them.

As a result his brother identified as Asad Ali died on the spot while the other remained safe. The killing occurred on a property dispute, police said.

In another complaint lodged in Faqirabad police stated that a dealer identified Javed was beaten by his customer after refusing to pay the credited amount.

While in Chamkani area, police lodged a report of Ismail who was beaten by two persons over a monetary dispute.

The other report lodged in Daudzai Police Station stated that Saeedullah accompanied by his brother were on their way to home when their opponents opened fire on them. As a result he received critical injuries and shifted to hospital.

Police have registered the cases in relevant police stations and further investigation was underway.

