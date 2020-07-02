UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Three Injured In Separate Incidents

Two persons including a minor girl were killed while three others injured in separate incidents in nearby villages here on Thursday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) Two persons including a minor girl were killed while three others injured in separate incidents in nearby villages here on Thursday.

In the first incident that occurred in 52-2L where a minor girl Manahil d/o Zulfiqar died of electrocution when she touched the fan accidently.

In another incident, a man was shot dead over land dispute in chak 21/1-RB. The victim has yet to be identified.

In Dholowal, a man shot at and injured a couple and their minor son.

Cases have been registered.

Investigation was underway.

