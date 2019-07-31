UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Three Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 01:57 PM

Two killed, three injured in separate road accidents in Faisalabad

Two persons were killed while three other suffered injuries in separate road accidents here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed while three other suffered injuries in separate road accidents here on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that Ali Shah was travelling on his motorcycle when a truck hit the motorcycle near education board Faisalabad on Jhang Road.

As a result, Ali sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident,four persons were travelling by a car when the vehicle hit the road divider on Motorway due to over speeding some 10 km away from Sammundri interchange toward Lahore.As a result, Abdul Qayyum son of Ashraf was killed on the spot. Other three Akram, Ehtesham and Abdul Wahid sustained injuries. They were shifted to THQ hospital.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Education Motorway Road Vehicle Car Died Jhang From

Recent Stories

Al Marmoom Ultramarathon 2019 – Amum19

3 minutes ago

Democracy: 3 in 5 Pakistanis claim that democracy ..

3 minutes ago

Officer martyred in Rawalpindi plane crash makes f ..

6 minutes ago

Credit Suisse brokers jump in quarterly profits

14 minutes ago

Madre-e Millat Fatima Jinnah being remembered tod ..

1 minute ago

911 migrants children taken away from parents in U ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.