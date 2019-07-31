Two killed, three injured in separate road accidents in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed while three other suffered injuries in separate road accidents here on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that Ali Shah was travelling on his motorcycle when a truck hit the motorcycle near education board Faisalabad on Jhang Road.

As a result, Ali sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident,four persons were travelling by a car when the vehicle hit the road divider on Motorway due to over speeding some 10 km away from Sammundri interchange toward Lahore.As a result, Abdul Qayyum son of Ashraf was killed on the spot. Other three Akram, Ehtesham and Abdul Wahid sustained injuries. They were shifted to THQ hospital.