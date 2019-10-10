Two killed, three injured in separate road mishaps in Sargodha

Two persons including a woman were killed, while three others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Thal and Shahpur Saddar police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a woman were killed, while three others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Thal and Shahpur Saddar police limits.

Police said Thursday that Shabnum w/o Bashir Ahmad, resident of Hyderabad Thal, along with her two children Tahir and Majid, was travelling on camel-cart on Bhakhar-Jhang road when a recklessly driven truck hit the cart at Sado Adda near Thal.

Consequently, Shabnum received serious injuries and died on the spot, while Tahir and Majid suffered injuries and were shifted to hospital. However, the accused truck driver managed to escape.

A speeding driven truck hit to death a van rider Fakhar Abbas and injured his brother Amjad Abbas near village Kot Bhai Khan at Jhaverian road and fled.

The injured persons were shifted to hospitals. Police registered separate cases.