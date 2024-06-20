Two Killed, Three Injured In Shooting On Kohat-Hangu Road
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Two people were killed and three others injured when unknown assailants opened fire on a passenger vehicle near Pracha Banda on Kohat-Hangu Road.
According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when the vehicle was traveling along the Kohat-Hangu road.
Upon receiving the emergency call, Rescue 1122's medical teams swiftly arrived at the scene, provided initial medical aid to the injured, and transported them to DHQ Hospital Kohat.
At the hospital, doctors confirmed the deaths of Wajid Hussain and Noordad Khan, while the three other victims were in critical condition.
The authorities concerned are investigating the incident to identify and apprehend the attackers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNHCR on World Refugees day stresses countries to resolve conflicts, share responsibility for refuge ..5 minutes ago
-
KTH fully ensure due healthcare facilities during Eid-ul-Adha days5 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 236 kg drugs in seven operations55 minutes ago
-
RWMC Chairman praises officials for ‘good performance’ during Eid days1 hour ago
-
Secretary Information, PIO grieved over demise of father of NPC President Azhar Jatoi1 hour ago
-
President Zardari due in Gwadar today to discuss security situation1 hour ago
-
ICT admin disposes of over 0.2 mln offals, 1750 tonnes waste during Eid days1 hour ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of father of NPC President Azhar Jatoi2 hours ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to peaceful space exploration2 hours ago
-
Commissioner visits Darul Sukun13 hours ago
-
CM Bugti grieved over Nawab Zahir Kasi demise13 hours ago
-
Rain expected in Quetta, other parts of province from tomorrow night14 hours ago