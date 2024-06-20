Open Menu

Two Killed, Three Injured In Shooting On Kohat-Hangu Road

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Two killed, three Injured in shooting on Kohat-Hangu road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Two people were killed and three others injured when unknown assailants opened fire on a passenger vehicle near Pracha Banda on Kohat-Hangu Road.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when the vehicle was traveling along the Kohat-Hangu road.

 

Upon receiving the emergency call, Rescue 1122's medical teams swiftly arrived at the scene, provided initial medical aid to the injured, and transported them to DHQ Hospital Kohat

At the hospital, doctors confirmed the deaths of Wajid Hussain and Noordad Khan, while the three other victims were in critical condition. 

The authorities concerned are investigating the incident to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Road Vehicle Kohat Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

4 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

4 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

4 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan